Louth Rose Aoife Heffron calling for donations for charities

Reigning 2017 Louth Rose, Aoife Heffron is hosting a charity pop up shop in aid of Pieta House and Little Princess Trust in the Longwalk Shopping Centre, Dundalk from 5th-7th April.

In order to raise proceeds for these two charities that are close to the Louth Rose's heart, she is calling out to her community for donations of goods to sell.

Items can range from clothing to DVD's, furniture to sporting goods, however they must be in good condition or full working order.

Aoife Heffron, Louth Rose commented: "I chose Pieta House and Little Princess Trust as my two charities as they combat issues I have spoken about during my time as the Louth Rose and on stage during the Rose of Tralee back in August, mental health and hair loss.

"I visited Pieta House in Tralee during the Rose of Tralee festival and was touched by the work that they do. I knew I wanted to help out in some way so decided to host this charity pop up from April 5th-7th in the Longwalk Shopping Centre, who have been supporters and sponsors of mine throughout my year.

"Little Princess Trust is a charity close to my heart as they provide free real hair wigs for children and adults up to 24 years of age, who have lost their hair through cancer or other illnesses. As I have struggled with my own hair loss due to PCOS and Female Pattern Baldness I cannot grow my hair to donate it to this wonderful charity so raising money thought this charity pop up shop was my next option."

She added: "I am asking for the community of the Wee County of Louth to come visit the charity pop up shop during the Easter break and see what wonderful bargains they might get. We will have everything from clothes, some worn by Roses, shoes, accessories and even furniture to chose from. If you cant make it and would like to help you, I am looking for donations of items to sell in the Charity shop, everything, once in good condition, is welcome. Remember it is all going to two very good causes and every little bit really does help!"