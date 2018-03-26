Dundalk man arrested for possession of €400 worth of cannabis

Two males were arrested for possession of cannabis and Xanax tablets on Bridge Street on the 21st of March.

Gardai say they stopped the two males after they were spotted acting suspiciously.

The men had €400 worth of cannabis and €20 worth of Xanax tablets on them.

One of the men, a 29-year-old, was arrested by Gardai.

In a separate case, another 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs.

The man was searched on the Crescent in Dundalk and was found to have €140 worth of Xanax tablets in his possession.