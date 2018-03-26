Dundalk Youthreach's Rossa is a national award winner

Rossa McGlynn who completed his Leaving Certificate Applied in Dundalk Youthreach in June 2017 was recently awarded the Feargal Quinn Award at the annual Leaving Certificate Applied National Association (LCANA) conference in the Athlone Springs hotel, Athlone on Saturday 25th November 2017.

Rossa achieved one of the highest results in the country in his final examination with an overall result of 97%. He was a very worthy winner of this award.

The award was presented by Minister of State at the Department of Education and Skills with special responsibility for Higher Education Ms. Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

Youthreach co-ordinator Margaret McDonnell and teaching staff are very proud of Rossa’s results and would like to take this opportunity to wish him well in his further studies.

He was accompanied at the presentation by his parents Tomás and Treasa McGlynn together with Youthreach Co-ordinator Margaret McDonnell and staff members Michelle McConville and Paul Breslin.

LCA is a two year full time programme which is co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Union under the European Social Fund.