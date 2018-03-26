REPORT: Multi-car crash on M1 motorway in Louth

Reports are emerging this afternoon that up to three cars have been involved in a road traffic accident after Junction 10 on the M1 northbound close to the Mary McAleese Bridge in Louth.

It is understood that one car has overturned and is lying on its side.

Emergency services are attending the scene and the northbound side is down to one lane.

There are also reports of a second accident further up the northbound stretch of the M1. However there are no further details on this as of yet.

More as we get it.