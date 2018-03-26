Dundalk Old IRA to host Easter Sunday commemoration

The annual Dundalk & District Old IRA Easter Sunday commemoration will take place on Sunday April 1st.

The commemoration will start with 9.30am mass for deceased members at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dundalk.

After mass, participants will assembled at the St Patrick's Cemetary at 10.45am in Dowdallshill before making a slow march to the Republican plot. The march will be led by Dundalk Brass Band.

Once there, a wreath will be laid and a decade of the Rosary said as Gaeilge.

A Reading of the 1916 Proclamation will come before the lowering of the flasg and the playing of The Last Post.

The ceremony will conclude with a playing of the national anthem.

All are welcome to attend. The annual commemoration organised by the Dundalk & District Old IRA group draws a large group each year.

Local councillor Conor Keelan is the Cathaoirleach of the group.