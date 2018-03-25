Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 25 March 2018

The death has occurred of Nuala McDermott (née Woods) of Drumnacarra, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Former Postmistress, Ravensdale Post Office. Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of Tommy and dear mother of Margaret, Patrick, Elizabeth, Carmel, Mary and John.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, sister Mavis, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 11am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Monday, please

May She Rest in Peace






