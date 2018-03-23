New Regatta shop opens at the Long Walk in Dundalk

Regatta, Britain’s biggest outdoor clothing and outdoor equipment brand, opened their new store at the Long Walk in Dundalk this morning.

There were crowds lined up outside new Regatta store at the Long Walk this morning after the owners of the outdoor brand announced there would be free fleeces for the first 100 customers through the door.

Martin Hoey, who is the manager of the new shop said that the store was hectic this morning.

He said: “We had run out of the fleeces in about 40 minutes. We had to let in about twenty people at a time just so it didn’t become too crowded."

This is Mr Hoey’s first job as a Regatta Manager, but he has worked in other managerial roles before.

New jobs have also been created for local people with the opening of the shop.

“We have five people working here at the moment, but we are still recruiting, we will be hiring one more person,” reveals Mr Hoey, “And in 12-13 weeks we will be hiring again.”

The Regatta Manager adds that he believes that outdoor activities such as hiking, hillwalking and camping are more popular than ever.

“There is definitely a demand for our products,” he says, “There are lots of forests, parks and walks close to here like Kilbroney, Ravensdale and Slieve Gullion. Also, I think parents want to get out into nature with their kids, and camping is a good alternative to going abroad for your holidays."

Regatta was founded in 1981 in Manchester by just 12 people. The company is still owned by the Black family today. They sell outdoor clothes and equipment and are most well-known for their waterproof jackets. They have outlets in over 55 countries.

The store was previously home to Outdoor Xchange, which was owned by well-known local businessman Jock McArdle.