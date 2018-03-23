Don't forget to put your clock forward this weekend

"Summer time” will commence at 1.00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time this Sunday 25 March 2018, which means your clocks and watches should be put forward one hour at that time.

Summer time will end at 1.00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday 28 October 2018.

Despite the official arrival of summer time this Sunday, Met Eireann is reporting that we could be set for more snow this Easter.