Chapel Street Barbers recognised in the Good Barbers Guide

The Good Barbers Guide, the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland, is delighted to announce that Upgrade Barbers, Dundalk, County Louth was recently awarded Recognition by the Good Barbers Guide.

The Good Barbers Guide is the easiest and most reliable means of checking out the best salons in any area. Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals, giving potential clients confidence in their choice. Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained so membership is as good as a personal recommendation!

Gareth Penn, Managing Director of the Good Barbers Guide, said: “I am delighted that Upgrade Barbers has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Barbers Guide. Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good. For salon owners, membership brings a whole host of free services including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and on-line media as well as great offers.”

Peter McKenna, the salon owner of Upgrade Barbers, added: “Being a member of the Good Barbers Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way. It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards. It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”

Further details can be seen on the Good Barbers Guide website: www.goodsalonguide.com

www.facebook.com/upgradebarbers/