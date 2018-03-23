Dundalk man calls on local employers to provide more jobs for people with disabilities

A Dundalk man is calling for Louth employers to provide more opportunities for people with disabilities.

David Moore is speaking out after he secured employment with Radio Systems PetSafe Europe (RSPEL) through a training program with RehabCare services in Dundalk.

David told how he applied for a range of jobs and leaving his CV into local shops, but did not receive any replies.

“People like me, who have a mild learning disability, cannot get work or given the opportunity to work,” says David.

David completed a Workability programme with RehabCare, a course that supports people to secure employment. The programme covers a range of topics including CV preparation, timekeeping and health and safety.

Stephen Caraher, Supervisor with RehabCare, then approached RSPEL to organise work experience for David.

The company, which has been based in the Market Square since 2012, currently employs 31 people.

The pet products company, which also allows staff to bring their own dogs to work, recently scooped the prestigious ‘Best Workplace in Ireland’ award.

David initially started with two days per week of work experience, but his positive attitude and commitment means he has now secured paid employment with the global company.

“This has opened a whole new world to me,” said David, “I have been given the opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and develop my career. My confidence has grown and I feel part of a team. When people like me are given an opportunity, we can prove we can be an asset to any company. I can now look to the future with hope in my heart.”

RehabCare’s Stephen Caraher believes this collaboration with RSPEL is a positive example of how supported employment opportunities can improve the lives of people with disabilities.

He added: “In RehabCare services throughout Dundalk we work with people with disabilities who really want a job, and have the ability, but they face a number of barriers to employment. This was a completely new experience for David, as he had never worked before. Now, he is working with people from all over Europe. This partnership with RSPEL shows that when the best training and practices are in place, people with disabilities can thrive, achieve and shine.”

David Verdon, RSPEL EU General Manager, is also very enthusiastic about supported employment. “We are happy to be a part of supported employment and to give David the opportunity to receive training and develop new skills here that will help him in his future career. The benefits for the team are huge and David brings a lot of joy and positivity to the office.”

Anne Hynes, who works in RSPEL’s HR department, added: “Having David here has raised the awareness among our team mates about people with a disability, and that they can and should be a part of any workplace. It is great to give back to the local community and David is learning many new skills.”