Willow Grove to suffer water supply disruption

Irish Water say that essential service works may cause disruption to supply in the Willow Grove area of Dundalk today.

The company say the essential main repair work may leave some locals with a loss of supply of disrupted services in Willow Grove and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 2pm today (Friday, March 23rd).

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, you can quote this unique reference alert number: LOU019712.