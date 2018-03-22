Acclaimed Dublin singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna plays Dundalk as part of Irish tour

Looking for something to do this weekend? Why not head down to the Spirit Store tomorrow night to check out acclaimed singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna?

The Dublin-based singer-songwriter will be playing in the Quayside venue tomorrow night as part of his Frankly, I Mutate album tour. Members of Irish rock act Girl Band will be on drum and bass duties on the night, so it promises to be a night to remember!

A press release for the singer says: 'Paddy Hanna is set to release his new album Frankly I mutate on March 2nd. His career to date has not been conventional.

'A cult figure in the Dublin music scene, he has released numerous critically acclaimed singles before retreating inwards. But now an album bursting full of Hanna’s morose charm and sardonic wit. The album, produced by Daniel Fok of Girl Band is searingly honest but for those familiar with Hanna’s previous singles, that will come as no surprise.'

And here is some praise Paddy has received for his work:

“One of the most promising young songwriters in Ireland” – Stereogum

“Barnstorming” – NME

“Elegant, absorbing stuff” – Loud & Quiet

You can pre-order Paddy Hanna's new album now from https:// paddyhanna.bandcamp.com/ album/frankly-i-mutate

Support on the night comes from local band L'arry who are worth paying the €10 ticket fee for alone. You can check out L'arry here.

Doors open at 8pm. For more details see: https://www.facebook.com/events/145674026127582/