Lidl stores across Louth will be implementing Autism Aware evenings

Lidl stores across Louth and the rest of Ireland are to implement Autism Aware quiet evenings, beginning on World Autism Day.

The supermarket chain will begin implementing a number of sensory adjustments from April 2nd, every Tuesday, between 6pm and 8pm. The full roll-out is expected to be completed across all stores in May.

After positive feedback from three trial stores, one of which was on the Ardee Road in Carrickmacross, Lidl have decided to have the quiet evenings in all 194 of their stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Stores on the Avenue Road and at St Helena's Terrace will take part, as will the outlet in Ardee.

In Ireland, statistically, more than 1 in 100 people live with autism. Between the bright lights, crowded spaces, noise and sensory overload, grocery shopping can sometimes be a very stressful task for people with autism.

The Autism Aware Quiet Evenings will help people and families who may struggle with the weekly run.

They will feature: reduced lighting, no in-store announcements, no music, priority queueing for customers dealing with autism, extra assistance on request and till scan sounds lowered.

Autism assistance dogs also welcome Any Irish autism charities interested in working with Lidl should email csr@lidl.ie for full details.

For more details visit: www.abettertomorrow-lidl.ie/autism-aware-store/