Local youth shine in Louth Student Enterprise final

Local Enterprise Office Louth hosted the County Finals of the Student Enterprise Programme last Tuesday and were delighted to welcome over 200 students to the event.

The competition is an exciting and rewarding experience for young people, creating a culture where students think more readily of becoming entrepreneurs and setting up their own business in the future.

It enhances their creativity, improves communication skills and provides practical uses for business studies topics. This year saw 51 mini companies from second level schools in the county making it to county final, which was held at the Carrickdale Hotel in Dundalk.

Companies ranged from dog beds made from recycled tyres to handcrafted gifts from recycled horse shoes and personalised pictures using bottle caps in 3D frames.

Among the local winners at the annual event were Bush Secondary School who won Best Sales Award for 'All Year Round' and Ardee Community School who finished first in the senior category with 'Tyred Dogs'.

Colaiste Ris finished runners-up in the Senior category with 'Light On Call' while St Louis Secodary School and St Vincents won Best Craft and Best Display Awards respectively.

There was also a price comparison website for video games to a prepaid teenage card, fidget boards, a picture guide to help children with Autism and natural mineral based eyeshadow and lip scrubs, among much more.

Student Enterprise Awards continues to offer students the opportunity to take a business from the idea stage, through market research to production, selling, record keeping, management and finally writing a comprehensive report on their activities.

LEO Louth thanked the teachers who support and encourage these mini companies year after year and thanked the judges, who are an independent panel of business experts.

Ardee CS (pictured above) will go on to represent Louth at the Student Enterprise National Finals in Croke Park in May.

Paige Mellin, Dún Lughaidh and member of the mini company 'Shoe In', winner of the Best Craft award in the LEO Louth Student Enterprise Competition pictured receiving her award together with her teacher Charlene Woods from Cllr. Colm Markey, Chairman of Louth County Council and Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Conor Maguire and Barry Johnson, Scoil Ui Mhuiri Dunleer and member of the mini company 'Bits and Bobs',winners of the Best Creative Award in the LEO Louth Student Enterprise Competition pictured receiving their award from Cllr. Colm Markey, Chairman of Louth County Council and Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Laura Halpenny, Ardee Community School receives her award in the LEO Louth Student Enterprise Competition from Cllr. Colm Markey, Chairman of Louth County Council and Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Thomas McCreesh, Ruari O'Connor, Brian Brady, Patrick Murtagh and Ewan McEnteggart, Coláiste Rís and members of the mini company 'Lights on Call', runners up in the Senior section of the LEO Louth Student Enterprise Competition pictured receiving their award together with their teacher Thomas Campbell from Cllr. Colm Markey, Chairman of Louth County Council and Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.