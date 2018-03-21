Louth TD encourages Louth County Council to apply for €20,000 in playground funding

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said Louth children will benefit from funding to support new and existing play and recreation facilities for children and young people.

The new Capital Grant Funding Scheme for Play and Recreation will see the rollout of new and innovative play and recreation projects and the improvement of existing facilities across Ireland.

And Deputy O'Dowd has strongly encouraged Louth County Council to apply before the deadline of Friday, April 13th.

The Louth TD said: “Every child needs access to modern, quality play areas which are inclusive, accessible and safe."

He also emphasised the importance of providing outdoor play areas for children instead of focusing on hi-tech indoor activities.

“Play areas must give a sense of adventure. At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our play areas are exciting, innovative and engaging for young minds," the TD continued,

“The total amount of funding available in 2018 is €20,000 per local authority with matched funding from the local authority. This funding will provide state of the art play areas for all children in here in Louth, encouraging them play in safe surroundings."