Registration for the 2018 Darkness Into Light Dundalk walk will open tomorrow

Registration for Dundalk's second-ever Darkness Into Light walk will open tomorrow (Thursday, 22nd March).

The 2018 event will take place on May 12th at 4.15am at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Darkness Into Light is a global movement against suicide which saw over 150,000 people across Ireland walk until dawn to raise money for Pieta House in 2017.

The charity event sees participants walk or run a 5km route in order to raise awareness of issues such as suicide, self-harm, and stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The early dawn represents hope and is symbolic of the work of Pieta House; bringing people from darkness back into the light.

Last year, Dundalk IT hosted the walk. Huge numbers took part in Dundalk's first Darkness Into Light and raised over €60,000.

This afternoon, Darkness Into Light Dundalk released information about early bird prices and ticket costs. See below:

For more information on the event visit: www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightDLK/