Accused of kicking Garda in the throat

A 31 year old man accused of kicking a Garda in the throat, as the officer assisted in picking him up off the ground in Dundalk Garda Station, is to have his case dealt with at Circuit Court level.

At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday Judge John Coughlan refused jurisdiction in the case of Declan Grimes of Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk - who is charged with assault causing harm and obstructing a Garda arising out of the alleged incident on St. Patrick’s Day last year.

The court heard the defendant replied “F*** off I’m not accepting these charges” when they were put to him after caution.

Those charges and other matters before the court were adjourned for two weeks, after the court heard the person who had stood surety for Mr. Grimes, is currently out of the country having flown out to Boston.