Deaths in Dundalk and surrounding areas - Wednesday, March 21

Gabrielle Diamond (née Levins), Clogherhead



The death has occurred of Gabrielle Diamond (nee Levins) of Main Street, Clogherhead, Co. Louth. Gabrielle passed away at her home on 19th March 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Denis’ Cemetery, Clogherhead. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Drogheda Hospice Homecare Foundation. May She Rest In Peace.

John Goss, Avenue Road formerly Kilcurry

The death has occured of John Goss. Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St.Oliver Plunkett Hospital, Dundalk. Husband of Alice and father of Aedamar, Lorcan, Feargal, Maoilíosa and the late Turlough. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Michelle,grandchildren Tomás, Donál, Dearbhla, Criomhthann and Daithaí, sister Dora, brother Jim, sisters-in-law Mary, Ann and Gabrielle, brothers-in-law Lorcan, Pat and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home from 12 noon on Wednesday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes. May He Rest in Peace.

Margaret Kerley (nee Smith), Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk

The death of Margaret Kerley of Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk, Louth has occurred peacefully in the exceptional care of the wonderful staff at St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday afternoon between 4pm & 8pm and Thursday morning from 9am followed by removal at 10.40am walking to St. Nicholas’ Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. May She Rest In Peace.