CRIME ROUNDUP: Burglar armed with knife disarmed by Gardai in St Malachy's Villas house

Gardai were called out to a home in St Malachy's Villas on Wednesday March 14th after the homeowner found a man in his property who was armed with a knife.

Gardai arrived at the scene at around 3:30 pm. They disarmed and restrained the 40-year-old man.

The man has been remanded in custody and appeared in court on Thursday March 15th. He will appear in court again in the coming days.

Coe's Road Business Burgled

A commercial premises was broken into on the Coes road at 4.40pm on the 15th of March.

The front door of the premises was smashed. A small amount of money was taken from a safe.

Gardai have warned people in the Louth area not to leave their keys in accessible places following a number of robberies where burglars fished car keys through letterboxes.

Car Stolen from Oldbridge Area

A car was taken from the Oldbridge area between 9pm and 7:30am on the night of the 14th and early hours of the 15th of March.

The car keys were fished through a letterbox and the vehicle was subsequently found burned out.

Audi Stolen from Blackrock Home

A 10D Audi A4 Estate was stolen from a home in Blackrock on March 13th.

The car was stolen from the estate between 9:30am and 10:30am in the morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Blackrock Leisure Premises Raided

A commercial leisure premises in Blackrock was targeted by burglars on the March 20th (Monday) between 3am and 4am.

Dundalk Gardai reported that the raiders made away with a small amount of money and a safe.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who might have noticed suspicious activity in the area on the night in question.