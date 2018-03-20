Dundalk Gardai disappointed at numbers of alcohol related arrests over long weekend

A spokesperson for Dundalk Gardai has hit out at the number of young men who were arrested for alcohol-related public order offences over the bank holiday weekend.

In total 27 people, predominately young males, were arrested by Gardai for engaging in anti-social behaviour whilst intoxicated between Saturday the 17th March and Monday the 19th March.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Gardai said: "It's extremely disappointing to see the number of young men who are facing alcohol-related public order offences after the long weekend."

"We'd like to get the message out there that people should behave themselves when drinking alcohol and to keep it under control, otherwise they will be facing charges and fines."

One such incident saw two men in their twenties being arrested by officers after they kicked the doors and windows of a Garda patrol car. They are expected to appear in the district court in the coming days.

Dundalk Gardai say they made extra resources available over the St Patrick's weekend.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst there were a number of unruly people arrested, thankfully there were no serious assaults. The extra patrols we had out on the streets helped to keep people safe over the bank holiday weekend."

The garda spokesperson also expressed disappointment that the message about drink driving had not hit home after four motorists were arrested on drink driving charges between Friday 16th March and Sunday 18th March.