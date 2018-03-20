Work Horror
Ardee man lucky to be alive after 20-foot horror fall in Canada
Kevin Quirke fell more than 20 feet in a metal cage on a building crane
Ardee man Kevin Quirke and his girlfriend Katie O Héiligh
An Ardee man living in Canada is "lucky to be alive" after a horror fall of more than 20 feet in a metal cage on a building crane.
Kevin Quirke, who lives in Toronto with his girlfriend Katie O Héilih has suffered major injuries after his fall.
On a Go Fund Me page set up to help fund the Ardee man, who is on a temporary work visa in Canada, the extent of Kevin's injuries were revealed.
'He has suffered major injuries after free-falling for more than 20 feet,' it wrote. 'His right ankle and right leg are broken, his jaw is broken in 3 places and will be wired shut for 6 weeks. He suffered trauma to his hands and a large laceration on his neck. Miraculously he had no internal injuries or head trauma. However he is immobilized and in need of care.'
The Go Fund Me page also detailed how Kevin is in need of immediate care but his family is still in Ireland. The Go Fund Me page was set up with an aim of raising $1,200.00 CAD to help fund their travel costs. So far $8,090 has been raised.
