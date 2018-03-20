Ardee man lucky to be alive after 20-foot horror fall in Canada

An Ardee man living in Canada is "lucky to be alive" after a horror fall of more than 20 feet in a metal cage on a building crane.

Kevin Quirke, who lives in Toronto with his girlfriend Katie O Héilih has suffered major injuries after his fall.

On a Go Fund Me page set up to help fund the Ardee man, who is on a temporary work visa in Canada, the extent of Kevin's injuries were revealed.

'He has suffered major injuries after free-falling for more than 20 feet,' it wrote. 'His right ankle and right leg are broken, his jaw is broken in 3 places and will be wired shut for 6 weeks. He suffered trauma to his hands and a large laceration on his neck. Miraculously he had no internal injuries or head trauma. However he is immobilized and in need of care.'

The Go Fund Me page also detailed how Kevin is in need of immediate care but his family is still in Ireland. The Go Fund Me page was set up with an aim of raising $1,200.00 CAD to help fund their travel costs. So far $8,090 has been raised.

Posting on Facebook yesterday Kevin said: "A different kind of Paddys day. Well not to say the past few days have been traumatic for everyone involved. But the support I received from work, the hospital staff, the ambulance crew, the police, all family and friends near and far it has been incredible.

"I can't say enough about the support I've received, it has been fantastic especially through social media and my gofundme page. I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the messages I've received and I'm sorry if I haven't replied to anyone I've just been in and out of sleep but starting to come around now and on the road to recovering!