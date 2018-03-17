French school given a 'céad míle fáilte' during Dundalk visit

St.Vincent's school community had the pleasure of giving a céad míle fáilte to fifty students and their accompanying teachers from Lycée Despiau in Mont de Marsan, France, on the occasion of their week-long visit to Ireland.

Students of French and their families acted as hosts for the group, allowing them to experience Irish life both at home and at school. This was in return for the wonderful welcome St. Vincent's students received in France on last year's successful program.

The group were kept busy all week as they attended events and classes in school as well as a number of tours and cultural visits. They went to class with their host as well as learning how to play Gaelic football in the PE department.

Day trips to Dublin and Belfast kept them busy while one of the highlights of the trip was a visit to the Giant Causeway, accompanied by their host students who were delighted to spend the time getting to know their new French friends. Exchange organizer and French teacher Gaelan O'Comain commended the girls and their families on the huge success of the trip.

"We received such a warm welcome last year when we spent a week in Mont de Marsan and it was wonderful to get the opportunity to show this group what life is like an Irish school and to improve their English."