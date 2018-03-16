MET EIREANN: Status ORANGE snow and ice warning issued for Louth

Met Éireann have issued a level Orange Weather Warning for Louth.

They warn that scattered heavy snow showers will lead to a㏄umulatio㎱ in places and some drifting could take place. 
 
The warning is valid from 3am Sunday March 18th to 12 midday that same day.
 
Gardai are asking people to be aware of local conditio㎱.