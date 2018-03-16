BREAKING: Arrest made after Dundalk cannabis drug bust

Revenue officers seized 4.5 kg of herbal cannabis in Louth today, a haul with an estimated street value of €90,000. The substance was concealed in blankets, in a package that had originated in Canada.

It is understood this was an intelligence-led operation, as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations the Louth area. It involved Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Dundalk Garda Drugs Unit.

Gardaí arrested a 28 year old Irish man who is being detained for questioning in Dundalk Garda Station, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

Businesses or members of the public have any information about drug smuggling, are advised that they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.