Essential guide to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Louth

The Executive Committee for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is finalising a full programme of events in the coming weeks as the final touches are put in place ahead of the week-long festivities set to take place in Drogheda.

Significant progress has been made in recent weeks with event organisers receiving a further endorsement of their hard work last weekend, as Drogheda was awarded the honour of hosting Fleadh 2019 for the second consecutive year. A licence application was also submitted to Louth County Council this week, which is expected to give the official stamp of approval for the Fleadh to take place.

As excitement mounts for this year’s event, we have created an essential guide to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann:



What is Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann?

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is the Olympics of Irish Traditional Music, Song, Dance and Gaeilge. It is a family festival that celebrates Irish Culture through a varied week-long programme of events.



When and where will it be held?

It will run from the 12th to the 19th of August 2018 in Drogheda, Co.Louth.



What sort of events can I expect?

Visitors can expect to enjoy a week long programme full of events including: music sessions, singing sessions, concerts, parades, competitions, workshops, céilithe, town walks, youth events, streets sessions, comhrá agus cupán tae and more.



How many people are expected to attend?

It is expected that 400,000 people will visit Drogheda over the course of the week.



How will the Fleadh benefit Drogheda and the surrounding region?

Drogheda is expected to reap huge economic benefits from the week-long event, with an estimated €40m expected to be generated for County Louth as a result of the festival. The Fleadh also offers a unique opportunity to showcase Drogheda and County Louth as a must-visit tourist destination to domestic and international audiences, ultimately encouraging return visits to the area following the event.

What is Scoil Éigse?

The Scoil Éigse is the educational aspect of the Fleadh, offering daily workshops catering for all traditional Irish instruments. Approximately 900 musicians will attend the Scoil Éigse workshops.



What is so special about the Fleadh?

The Fleadh is the pivotal event in every Traditional Irish Musicians annual calendar.



What is the best part of the Fleadh?

Everyone has a different 'best part' of the Fleadh. Make sure to be in Drogheda to discover what your favourite element is!



How can people volunteer to help?

Volunteers are key to the success of the Fleadh. Over 1,000 volunteers will get involved in a variety of roles across the week such as competition volunteers, street stewards, Fleadh ambassadors, catering volunteers, Green Fleadh volunteers and administration support. To get involved see fleadhcheoil.ie/volunteers



What sort of entertainment will there be for families?

The entertainment for families is endless, with events to suit all ages including a family gig rig, fun days in the parks, street entertainment, family orientated concerts and family music workshops, to name but a few.

For further information on this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie