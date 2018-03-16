Louth farmers impress with act of generosity after severe weather

Following very difficult conditions, many farmers across the country have experienced serious fodder shortages.

Last week, Louth IFA County Chairman, Gerry Melia, organised a lorry of straw and hay to be transported to hard-pressed farmers in Donegal.

Thanks to the great generosity of Louth farmers and many others who made it possible, a lorry full of bales of hay and straw made the long journey from the North East to the North West.

"In Louth, we have been lucky not to have suffered the severe conditions many other parts of the country did, however the winter has been hard and all farmers are trying to budget and stretch feed so we'd really like to acknowledge those who were able to donate.

"We'd also like to acknowledge the huge contribution made by farmers to their communities during the recent snow by clearing roads and making it possible for people to access their homes and travel rural roads", Gerry Melia added.