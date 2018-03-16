Resolution of Carrickmacross factory dispute welcomed

Local MEP Matt Carthy has welcomed the resolution of an industrial dispute at Kerry Foods in Carrickmacross.

It was announced last night that SIPTU members at the plant had accepted an improved redundancy offer from the company.

Matt Carthy said:

“The news that the industrial dispute at Kerry Foods in Carrickmacross has been resolved is very welcome news for the workers, their families and indeed for the wider community in Carrickmacross.

"I am glad that the company came back to the table with an improved redundancy offer and that this has now been agreed to by workers and I commend them for that. I want also to commend the workers for their steadfast action in defence of each other and their employment conditions, and the work of the trade union representatives involved.

“The difficulties faced by Kerry Foods which led to the dispute in Carrickmacross is another negative example of the impact of Brexit and the fluctuation in sterling on businesses, especially the agri-food business.

"The Kerry Foods plant in Carrickmacross is right in the Brexit firing line, as it produces frozen prepared meals which are sold directly to Britain.

“The Government needs to put in place contingency plans to support those businesses, and the workers they employ, from the shocks to the economy which will invariably occur if the British government pursue their current stated Brexit position.

"There is little evidence of any government plan in this regard and many people are rightly concerned that as Brexit approaches we could see further problems with businesses particularly along the border and those selling products into Britain.”