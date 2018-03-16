'Sinkhole' develops on Dundalk street

According to a council source a 'sinkhole' has developed on Bachelors Walk in Dundalk today.

The council have cordoned off the sinkhole, which is in the middle of the road, and traffic is currently being diverted around either side of it.

A sinkhole is described as a cavity in the ground, especially in a limestone formation, caused by water erosion and providing a route for surface water to disappear underground.

Although seen in greater magnitude in other countries, sinkholes have been more common in Ireland of late.

In August last year a large sinkhole in Quigleys Point in Northern Donegal caused much concern for locals and a van drove into it.