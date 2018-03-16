Saint Patrick's Day in Louth 2018 - We've got all the details for parades in the county
A St Patrick's Day Parade in Dundalk
There's plenty going on around Dundalk and North Louth this St Patrick's Day. We've compiled a list of all the details for parades happening around the county.
DUNDALK PARADE
The theme for the 2018 Dundalk St. Patrick's Day Parade is 'Dream Big Dundalk'. Zoe Conway, the local internationally acclaimed trad musician will be this year's
The parade starts at
Family Fun
There will be lot's of fun before and after the parade from 12 – 6 pm in the ‘FamilyFunZone’ at Market Square in Dundalk. €6 unlimited access wristbands are available to pre-purchase this week in Dundalk Tourist Office.
Watch the Rugby
See Ireland V England Rugby Live on the big screen at Market Square free for everyone to enjoy. Be sure check out the food markets at the Courthouse when you're there!
ARDEE PARADE
The Ardee Concert Band will lead the parade this year, with a total of five bands expected to take part, and the Irish Coast Guard will provide the
This year's Grand Marshall will be Ardee man Colman O'Flynn.
The Parade starts at 3.00pm on Main Street, Ardee.
BLACKROCK PARADE
The 2018 Blackrock St Patricks Day Parade will begin at
The theme this year is Coastal Carnival so you can expect
The Grand Master will be "the postman with the most
There will also be a team of judges for the following float categories:
Best Overall Float
Best Colourful Float
Best Creative Sound Float
Best Impact Float
CARRICKMACROSS PARADE
The parade in Carrickmacross this year begins
There will be plenty of
People from near and far are invited to take part or just come to watch and soak in the atmosphere.
MONAGHAN PARADE
The theme of this year's parade is More to Monaghan.
Monaghan St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Saturday 17th March
Prizes will be awarded for:
Best Commercial Float
Best Community Float
Best Marching Band
Best Irish Language Window Display
€300 Prize for most innovative float
DROGHEDA PARADE
The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 commencing at the North Road and finishing at the North Quay. It is planned that the parade will commence at 12.00 pm and take one and a half hours approximately.
