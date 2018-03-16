Saint Patrick's Day in Louth 2018 - We've got all the details for parades in the county

There's plenty going on around Dundalk and North Louth this St Patrick's Day. We've compiled a list of all the details for parades happening around the county.

DUNDALK PARADE

The theme for the 2018 Dundalk St. Patrick's Day Parade is 'Dream Big Dundalk'. Zoe Conway, the local internationally acclaimed trad musician will be this year's Grand Marshall.

The parade starts at 1pm departing from Philip Street, turning right onto Castletown Road, turning right onto Bridge Street, proceeding to Church Street and continuing through Clanbrassil, Crowe, Francis, Park St and Dublin Street, finishing on Stapleton Drive.

Family Fun

There will be lot's of fun before and after the parade from 12 – 6 pm in the ‘FamilyFunZone’ at Market Square in Dundalk. €6 unlimited access wristbands are available to pre-purchase this week in Dundalk Tourist Office.

Watch the Rugby

See Ireland V England Rugby Live on the big screen at Market Square free for everyone to enjoy. Be sure check out the food markets at the Courthouse when you're there!

ARDEE PARADE

The Ardee Concert Band will lead the parade this year, with a total of five bands expected to take part, and the Irish Coast Guard will provide the colour party.

This year's Grand Marshall will be Ardee man Colman O'Flynn.

The Parade starts at 3.00pm on Main Street, Ardee.

BLACKROCK PARADE

The 2018 Blackrock St Patricks Day Parade will begin at 1:30pm on Saturday 17th March at Cocklehill. The parade will proceed along the main street and up Sandy Lane where it will disperse around the Community Centre.

The theme this year is Coastal Carnival so you can expect sun glasses , sea creatures, sand and samba.

The Grand Master will be "the postman with the most Mr Tom Gaskin".

There will also be a team of judges for the following float categories:

Best Overall Float

Best Colourful Float

Best Creative Sound Float

Best Impact Float

CARRICKMACROSS PARADE

The parade in Carrickmacross this year begins 3pm . It will be a fun-filled day for all the family.

There will be plenty of lively music, colour and festive fun including fun fair, bouncy castles, giveaways, prizes for best floats, best band and best shop window display.

People from near and far are invited to take part or just come to watch and soak in the atmosphere.

MONAGHAN PARADE

The theme of this year's parade is More to Monaghan.

Monaghan St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Saturday 17th March 2pm . There are lots of prizes to be won plus €300 prize for most innovative float.

Prizes will be awarded for:

Best Commercial Float

Best Community Float

Best Marching Band

Best Irish Language Window Display

€300 Prize for most innovative float

DROGHEDA PARADE

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 17th, 2018 commencing at the North Road and finishing at the North Quay. It is planned that the parade will commence at 12.00 pm and take one and a half hours approximately.