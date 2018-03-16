Free coffees for Louth motorists over the bank holiday weekend
Here's how to avail of your free coffee in Applegreen service stations
Grab a free coffee today or Monday at your local Applegreen
To help combat the effects of driver fatigue over the St Patrick's Bank Holiday Weekend, Applegreen service stations are offering free take away coffees to drivers.
To avail of your free coffee today and on Monday 19 March simply say RSA to the till operator.
The offer runs between 2pm and 8pm on Friday 16 March and Monday 19 March.
Three Applegreen stores in Louth are taking part in the initiative:
Dundalk: Applegreen Dundalk, Newry Road, Dundalk, Co Louth
M1 Castlebellingham North: Applegreen Motorway Services Area, Commons, Dromiskin, Co. Louth
M1 Castlebellingham South: Applegreen Motorway Services Area, Whiterath, Dromiskin, Co. Louth
