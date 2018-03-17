Dundalk man (46) had 100 previous convictions

A 46 year old man with 100 previous convictions, who stole two wallets from a camper van at a restaurant in north Louth, was sentenced to five months at Dundalk District Court last week.

Richard McDonagh with an address at Clann Chullain Park, Dundalk admitted committing the offences at Fitzpatrick's, Rockmarshall on July 13th 2016. The wallets contained £485 sterling and bank cards.

The accused also pleaded guilty to trespass at the Gate House, Bellurgan Park on May 20th last and to driving without insurance on Anne Street, Dundalk on January 20th this year. The court heard the defendant had six previous convictions for driving without insurance from 2010.

The defence solicitor said his client was not presently enjoying good health and was not averse to the court imposing a custodial sentence.

Judge John Coughlan imposed concurrent sentences of five months and a 10-year driving ban for the insurance offence.