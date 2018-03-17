Accused of involvement in Dundalk primary school burglary

A 24 year old man accused of being involved in a burglary at a local primary school in Dundalk, was bailed at the local district court last week.

Conor Agnew with an address at Fatima Drive, Dundalk is charged with trespass and theft at Scoil Eoin Baiste, Bellewsbridge Road on the sixth of March.

He is further charged with causing criminal damage to four windows at Lennon's Bistro on the Castletown Road on the same date.

Judge John Coughlan remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court tomorrow (Tuesday).