LOUTH WEATHER: Entering 'high risk period' regarding snow and ice

Online weather expert Louth Weather has warned that we are now entering "a high risk period" this afternoon regarding snow and ice.

"My gut feeling is that over the coming hours all areas will get snow. As the heating effect of the sun fades and temperatures start to drop, snow will become more widespread and will begin to accumulate at increasingly lower levels.

"At the moment the snow level is at 110m but even a 1°C fall will see this down to sea level. A further 1°C drop will see snow sticking even in urban and coastal areas which have escaped so far.

"My advise is to avoid unnecessary travel this evening and tonight especially over higher ground and inland parts ( especially Cavan and Monaghan).

"Any gritting undertaken already by local authorities will have been washed off the roads so please bear this in mind too."