Dundalk-based health and nutrition coach Lisa Dunbar shares her secrets for better health in 2018

As a Nutrition and Health Coach, I’m always delighted to see people motivated to become healthier and in January that motivation is at its peak. If you’ve decided you’re going to “get healthy” in 2018, there are a few things I want you to know first.



It’s Not “All or Nothing”

For me, being healthy is about being kind to your body and helping it work at its best. However, in January especially, we tend to swing from extreme over-indulgence to the opposite extreme of strict diets and detoxes, and well, that’s NOT kindness, that’s torture!



This “all or nothing” mindset is one of the biggest obstacles I come up against. So I encourage people to make small, gradual changes to their diet and lifestyle, gradually changing their habits and moving in an overall healthier direction. It’s about progress, not perfection. Because the amazing thing is, those small, simple changes can all add up to quite a significant change a few months down the line…all without the trauma of going on an extreme diet!

It’s About Balance

Another common misconception is that being healthy is miserable, all about deprivation. But again that’s because we mistakenly assume that being healthy means going on an extreme diet. You really don’t have to give up all of the foods or activities that you love and perceive to be “unhealthy”. It really IS all about balance.

Imagine this. Being healthy is like having a savings account. As long as you are making much more deposits than withdrawals, then you will still see great benefit. So as long as the majority of your meals are really nourishing and you’re living an overall healthy lifestyle, then it doesn’t matter if you have dessert, drink a glass of wine or go on the odd mad night out. The problems arise when you are making too many withdrawals, not enough deposits and end up with an overdraft!

And Finally…It’s Worth It

Your health is your wealth! Cringey , I know, but true! Trust me, you really don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. Remember, you are the one responsible for your own health. It’s lucky then that YOU are the one with the most influence on your body and health. Use that power for good, it’s worth it!

Lisa Dunbar is a Nutrition and Health Coach based in Dundalk. Having used diet and lifestyle changes to help recover from physical and mental health challenges, Lisa is now on a mission to motivate others to live a healthier life. This article also appears in the print edition of The Dundalk Democrat which is in stores now.

