SNOW: Louth included in UK Met office Amber Snow Alert

The UK Met Office has issued an Amber Snow Alert for Northern Ireland, including north Louth, this morning.

It will be in place from 15:00 today until 08:00 tomorrow.

Here's their forecast for the affected areas.

"Heavy, squally showers of snow will continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night, with longer spells of snow for a time, especially on Tuesday evening. Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds.

"A gradual improvement is likely on Wednesday for most areas. Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations, and some vehicles may become stranded, more especially on higher routes.

"There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. Some rural communities seem likely to become cut off. In addition roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."