It could be you: Irish Lotto results for Saturday, January 13
A €4.5 million jackpot is up for grabs
Have you checked your ticket yet?
The Lotto results are in! Grab your ticket and check your numbers against the winning numbers from Saturday night's draw.
The winning numbers can be seen below:
The prize is a substantial €4,434,994.
The numbers were also drawn for the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 for prizes of €500,000 and €250,000 respectively.
The next draw takes place tonight for the Euromillions. The prize is a whopping €60 million.
Check back with The Dundalk Democrat for the results tomorrow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on