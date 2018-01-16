Treat yourself tonight - It's National Takeaway Tuesday

You've already made it halfway through "healthy" January, so why not treat yourself to a takeaway this week?

Today is National Takeaway Tuesday and the folks at JustEat are offering a 10% discount on all orders by card.

If that isn't enough incentive to take it easy with a takeout tonight, you should also know that 10% of the price you pay will be donated to the Peter McVerry Trust, a charity dedicated to helping the homeless in Dublin.

If you want to avail of this offer, just enter the National Takeaway Tuesday promo code which will be posted on Just Eat's social media channels today.

This National Takeaway Tuesday 10% of your @JustEatIE order goes to Peter McVerry Trust with a 10% off on card orders. We are very grateful to Just Eat for their support! pic.twitter.com/Yh0kFa4U91 — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) January 14, 2018

For more details on the terms and conditions of this offer see:

https://www.just-eat.ie/blog/national-takeaway-tuesday-2018-terms-conditions/

You can also visit the company's Facebook and Twitter.