Burglar gained access to Dundalk home via living room window

Gardai have launched an appeal for witnesses to a burglary that took place in The Laurels area of Dundalk on the 13th of January.

The occupier of the house woke up at 7am to find that her purse had been rummaged through and a small amount of cash was missing.

The woman's iPad was also stolen in the burglary.

It is believed that the person made an entry into the home between 5 and 7am through a living room window, which had been left open.