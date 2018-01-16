Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday January 16th, 2018

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Deery (née McGuinness) of Connicar, Hackballscross, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Reposing at her son Bernard’s residence Connicar HBX, from 8pm Tuesday until removal Wednesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in, lieu if desired, to Pallative Care.

Rosaleen, beloved wife of late Tom, much loved mother of Henry, Mary, Olivea, Patricia, Grace, Bernard and Thomas. Sadly missed by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joseph McBride of Ard na Mara, Wallace’s Road, Blackrock

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Joe (retired ESB) predeceased by his first wife Bridget, daughter Marie and sister Pat. Husband and best friend of Patrice (née Condon) and loving father of Ian, Jackie, Evelyn, Francis and Paul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, Etaoin, Cormac, Ross and Sam, sister Sheila, Francis’s partner Laura, Paul’s partner Patricia, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only. House strictly private.

May He Rest In Peace