Dundalk Crime
Apple and orange stolen from car in Dundalk
A fruity thief broke into a car on Bridge Street in Dundalk last Thursday and made off with a protein shaker and a bag containing an apple and an orange.
Local gardai reported the Volkswagen Passat was broken into at 6:10pm on Thursday, January 11th.
Dundalk Gardai are looking for witnesses who were in the area at this time and might have noticed the break-in.
