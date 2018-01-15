Apple and orange stolen from car in Dundalk

Dundalk Crime

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Apple and orange stolen from car in Dundalk

Apple and orange stolen from car in Dundalk

A fruity thief broke into a car on Bridge Street in Dundalk last Thursday and made off with a protein shaker and a bag containing an apple and an orange.

Local gardai reported the Volkswagen Passat was broken into at 6:10pm on Thursday, January 11th.

Dundalk Gardai are looking for witnesses who were in the area at this time and might have noticed the break-in.