Louth students praised for innovative entries into the 2018 BT Young Scientist's Exhibition

The wee county made its presence known at The 54th BT Young Scientists & Technology Exhibition 2018 - twelve projects were presented by Louth schools, out of a total of 550 entries.

Two projects from Bush Post Primary School were highly commended for their efforts.

The first project was presented by students Gary Murphy, Ciarán Murphy and Brendan Woods in the senior age group and was titled “Are there benefits to using health-tracking technology?”. The project appeared in the Biological and Ecological category and explored the use of wearable devices for people monitoring their own health.



The second project which received a highly commended award was titled: Trypophobia: Fear Or Disgust? The project was entered into the intermediate age group in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category. Students Patrick Johnston, Andrew Moore and Liam O'Donnell explored Trypophobia, which is a phobia of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps, as their theme.

WATCH: Dundalk students explore the benefits of health-tracking technology at BT Young Scientist

On Thursday morning, Sinn Féin TD for Louth/East Meath Gerry Adams and Cllr. Ruairí Ó Murchú attended the last day of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition 2018 in the RDS in Dublin.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Adams said he was very impressed by the “innovative entries” from Dundalk students.

Mr. Adam's said: “I want to warmly congratulate all of the students and schools who have taken part in this year's Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

“The exhibition is an excellent event at which students from schools across the island of Ireland, north, and south, showcase their research projects across a range of science disciplines, from social sciences to chemistry and mathematics.

“I visited a range of the entries from schools in County Louth, including those from St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Bush Post Primary School and De La Salle College and was very impressed by all of their innovative entries.

“All of the students, teachers, and schools who have taken part are to be highly commended for the hard work and effort they have put into the event, and for the enthusiasm, they put into their individual projects.”