Snow and ice on the way for Louth as Met Eireann issues a weather warning

Met Eireann has issued a snow and ice warning for Louth.

The status yellow weather warning is valid from Tuesday morning (tomorrow) from 6am until 3am on Wednesday.

Weather chiefs are predicting "widespread wintry showers that may lead to snow accumulations".

Eleven other counties including Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath have also been issued with snow-ice warnings.

Today's weather conditions look changeable, with temperatures dropping to between 4 and 8 degrees by this afternoon.

Met Eireann's forecast says: "There will be sunny spells with widespread showers, some of the showers will be heavy and later with the risk of hail and sleet on higher ground in the north.

"It will gradually turn colder through the day and temperatures will fall to between 4 and 8 degrees in the afternoon, coldest in the north."

By tonight Met Eireann says we can expect: "widespread showers continue, some heavy and with the risk of hail or thunder, especially in the west and north."

The national weather forecaster's outlook for tonight says there'll be more of the same tonight:

"The showers will be wintry over higher ground at first but later in the night also on lower levels. Lowest temperatures will be zero to plus 3 degrees generally but 4 or 5 degrees along Atlantic coastal fringes."

Meanwhile, local weather expert Louth Weather says the wee county can expect to be battered by 55kph winds by Wednesday.

