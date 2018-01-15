Snow and ice on the way for Louth as Met Eireann issues a weather warning
The warning is in place from tomorrow morning until Wednesday night
A snow and ice warning has been issued for Louth this week
Met Eireann has issued a snow and ice warning for Louth.
The status yellow weather warning is valid from Tuesday morning (tomorrow) from
Weather chiefs are predicting "widespread wintry showers that may lead to snow accumulations".
Eleven other counties including Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath have also been issued with snow-ice warnings.
Today's weather conditions look changeable, with temperatures dropping to between 4 and 8 degrees by this afternoon.
Met Eireann's forecast says: "There will be sunny spells with widespread showers, some of the showers will be heavy and later with the risk of hail and sleet on higher ground in the north.
"It will gradually turn colder through the day and temperatures will fall to between 4 and 8 degrees in the afternoon, coldest in the north."
By tonight Met Eireann says we can expect: "widespread showers continue, some heavy and with the risk of hail or thunder, especially in the west and north."
The national weather forecaster's outlook for tonight says there'll be more of the same tonight:
"The showers will be wintry over
Meanwhile, local weather expert Louth Weather says the wee county can expect to be battered by 55kph winds by Wednesday.
