LOUTH WEATHER: Gusts of up 100kph possible this week

Social media weather expert Louth Weather expects it to be "very windy" on Wednesday evening.

This comes on top of weather warnings of low temperatures and the possibility of snow on Tuesday.

On a Facebook update this morning, Louth Weather added that, while there is much uncertainty, Wednesday night could see gusts of up to 100 kph.

"Wednesday will be generally cloudy but with fewer showers. Strong westerly winds gusting to 55kph. Good drying if you can keep your clothes on the line! Max 5°C.

"Wednesday night will see a deep low pass north of us. There's much uncertainty about this event but I do expect Wednesday night to be wet and very windy. Some models showing gusts of up to 100kph."