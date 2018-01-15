Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 15 2018
The death has occurred of Oliver Murphy of Mullaharlin Park, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved father of Kevin, Anthony, Emma, Daniel
May he rest in peace.
The death has occurred of Betty Bailey (née Mac Namee), Chapel Street and formerly of Knockbridge, Dundalk, Louth
Betty Bailey (née Mac Namee), Sunday 14th January 2018 in her 98 year, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the love and tender care of Saint Francis Nursing Home, Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her husband Cathal. Very deeply regretted by her sons Eoghan, Pat, Joe and Clem, daughters Frances Mc Kenna, Breda Mc Court, Catherine Gray and Helen Lane, sons and daughters in law, 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren,
House private please on Tuesday morning.
Lord rest her gentle soul.
