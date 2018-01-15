Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 15 2018

The death has occurred of Oliver Murphy of Mullaharlin Park, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved father of Kevin, Anthony, Emma, Daniel and Kate. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Angela and Sarah, Emma's partner Ricky, grandchildren Charley, Oliver, Ruby, Hermione, Shannon, Evie, Paul, Katelyn, Jack and Sarah, brother John, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Maryanne, brothers Thomas (Don), Billy, Joe, Andy, Danny and sisters Mollie, Aggie, Margaret, and Kathleen.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home from 1pm-8pm on Saturday and from 2pm on Sunday, with removal at 5.45pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving at 6.30. Funeral on Monday after mass at 11am to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Betty Bailey (née Mac Namee), Chapel Street and formerly of Knockbridge, Dundalk, Louth



Betty Bailey (née Mac Namee), Sunday 14th January 2018 in her 98 year, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the love and tender care of Saint Francis Nursing Home, Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her husband Cathal. Very deeply regretted by her sons Eoghan, Pat, Joe and Clem, daughters Frances Mc Kenna, Breda Mc Court, Catherine Gray and Helen Lane, sons and daughters in law, 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, sister in-law Mary Mac Namee, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Chapel Street from Sunday evening 6pm to 9pm and Monday 12 noon to 9pm . Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 12.45pm, proceeding on foot to Saint Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm , followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private please on Tuesday morning.

Lord rest her gentle soul.