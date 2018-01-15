Louth councillor described second huge tyre dumping as 'despicable act'

Louth Councillor Antóin Watters has described a second incident of tyre dumping at Edentubber as a ‘despicable act carried out by despicable people’.

Cllr Watters who visited the site on Sunday said “tyre dumping is threatening to spiral out of control.”

Following on from the dumping of tyres over the Christmas period in Edentubber there has now been another spate of dumping over the weekend.

Cllr Watters said: “I visited the site again on Sunday and there has been another load of tyres dumped. Last week at the Dundalk Municipal District meeting I raised the issue of the tyre dumping and requested extra boulders to be placed to stop the perpetrators been able to access the site so easily. This needs to be done as a matter of urgency now.”

“This situation needs to be addressed immediately with a cross community and agency approach to tackle this. In the meantime I would appeal for the community to be vigilant and report anything they see that is suspicious.”