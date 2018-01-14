Legendary Irish Indie band The Pale make return to Dundalk

As part of their celebration of over 25 years at the vanguard of the Irish Indie scene, Dublin band The Pale return to Dundalk this spring for an appearance at the Spirit Store on Friday 9 March.

The band are about to embark on a nationwide tour to revisit classic songs, as well as showcasing brand new material and choice cuts from their dozen independently released albums.

Released in 1992 on A&M Records, the band's debut album 'Here's One We Made Earlier' marked the emergence of one of the Irish indie scene's most innovative and creative acts.

Journalists and A&R executives struggled with descriptions and superlatives, wrapping their tongues around comparisons to Tom Waits, Les Voix Bulgares, Primus, Brecht, Madness, Europop, Jacque Brel, Talking Heads and the even the Sex Pistols.

The album mixed a range of influences from classic Indie, Eastern European folk, Ska and classic torch songs, while at the same time sounding utterly unique.

At the heart of the group is the vocal acrobatics of Matthew Devereux, coupled with the ethno-punk stunt-mandolin of Shane Wearen.

Parting ways with A&M records in the mid-1990s, the band began a journey that would take them well off the beaten track.

Briefly changing their name to Produkt, becoming the house-band for an alternative circus and gigging in then uncharted territories of Eastern Europe and Russia.

Over two decades they released 10 albums independently, including an impressive four album run on the respected 1969 Records.

The evolution of The Pale has seen the group swell to a five piece, with David O'Shea on guitar and keyboards, Gavin O'Brien on Bass and Aidan O'Grady on Drums.

The band's live reputation is hard earned, with sets taking in dozens of songs across a myriad of genres - all delivered with lyrical prowess and a musical dexterity.

Anyone who witnessed the blistering set at last year's Electric Picnic, which attracted one of the biggest crowds the Salty Dog stage has ever seen, will have an idea what to expect: Expertly crafted songs delivered with an energy and musical accomplishment that is second to none.