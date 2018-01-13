OBITUARY: David Casey enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, such as fishing and playing football

David Casey, St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk, died suddenly in the Louth Country Hospital on 11 December 2017.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Tony and Nancy Casey, Luke and Tenie McEnteggart, whom he adored passionately and his sister Theresa, who died in infancy.

The oldest of four children to Jean and Pat Casey, he was educated at the De La Salle school & later the O'Fiaich college in Dundalk before embarking on a career as a painter, for which he was well renowned.

David was very dedicated to his family, none more so than his children Chloe, David JNR and Cathal whom he adored.

He enjoyed the simple things in life, particularly fishing.

His uncle and godfather Gerry Connolly introduced David to fishing as a child and this remained his passion for the remainder of his life, especially fishing at Cedar Valley.

Football was another of David’s passions and despite earlier supporting Manchester United, he had a great love, which he shared with his father Pat, brother Paddy and son David, for Manchester City.

David also played for Greenfield and Rangers FC in the Dundalk local leagues.

He is survived by wife Elaine; children, Chloe, David JNR and Cathal; parents Jean and Pat; brothers Tomas and Paddy; sister Amanda; Kathleen and Gerry Connolly, niece Sophia and extended family and friends.

David reposed at 2 Bellewsbridge Place before his remains were brought to St. Nicholas Church, via his beloved St. Nicholas Avenue, where Fr. Mark O’Hagan celebrated Mass and gave the eulogy.

The readings were given by cousins Anthony and Patrick.

Prayers of the faithful were delivered by Chloe, Tomas, Amanda, Jenna, Kate and Antoinette.

Gifts symbolling David’s passions, a football jersey, a fishing reel and paint brush were carried up by Elaine, daughter Chloe and son David.

After mass, David was laid to rest in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

The large attendance at David’s wake and funeral was a testament to the high regard in which he was held by many people.

Month’s Mind Mass is on Sunday, January 14 at 12 noon in St Nicholas Church.

David’s family would to thank Shevlin’s funeral directors for their kindness and excellence, Fr. Mark O’Hagan, the organist and singer for the beautiful singing and music and everybody who travelled from near and far to pay their respects.