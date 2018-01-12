Deaths in Dundalk - Friday January 12th, 2018

The death has occurred of Josephine Dowling (née Carville) of Dundalk and Castleblayney

Peacefully in the care of the staff in Beneavin House. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy and son Gerry. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maura (Melia), Carmel (Moran), Peggy (Meany), Patricia (O’Brien) and son Nicholas, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Sr. Josephine Dowling, brothers-in-law Alf Booth and Dennis White, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Josephine will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm with family in attendance. Removal to St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount on Monday morning arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

The death has occurred of Paul John McFadden of Parnell Park and Rampart House, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. 10th January 2018 Paul John beloved son of the late John and Olive and dear twin brother of Colm and brother of Eugene, Nuala Mallon, Julie Mc Fadden, and Olivia Larkin. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rampart House, The Ramparts until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May He Rest In Peace.