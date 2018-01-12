Louth County Library has a recommended reading list to help you get healthy this January

Need some motivation to help get your January off to a healthy start? Then why not look to your local library for some inspiration?

As part of the Government Initiative “Healthy Ireland”, Louth County Library is currently curating a list of health and wellbeing-themed books.

Recommended books appear in six helpful categories: Healthy eating, mental health, alcohol, tabacco , physical activity and parenting.

The book list is available here: www.librariesireland.ie/healthy-ireland/healthy-ireland-book-list/

Healthy Ireland is a Government-led initiative which aims to create an Irish society where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health, and where wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society.

Healthy Ireland was created in response to concerns that the current health status of people living in Ireland, including lifestyle trends and health inequalities, is leading Irish people towards a future that is dangerously unhealthy, and unaffordable for the state.

The Healthy Ireland at Your Library service will take place in libraries across Ireland during 2018.

A statement from Healthy Ireland said: “The programme will enhance current health information in public libraries by providing new book stock, e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines on health and wellbeing, a wider selection of health information for all users, and through a service delivered by trained library staff for this programme.