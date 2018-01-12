Calling all Louth musicians: €245,500 fund now available for Irish musicians to buy instruments

Music Network Ireland, who administer the Music Capital Scheme has announced that a €245,500 fund will be available for Irish musicians to buy instruments in 2018.

The Music Capital Scheme was established by the Arts Council and is supported by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and managed by Music Network. It is made up of two awards that provide funding for the purchase of musical instruments to both non-professional performing groups (mainly brass and pipe bands) and to professional musicians (all individuals).

Since it's implementation in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme has funded 301 musicians, groups and organisations and has benefitted up to 31,000 people across Ireland.

If you would like to apply for a grant, you can do so via the Music Capital Scheme's website: http://www.musicnetwork.ie/musicians/funding

Applications are open until February 20, 2018.